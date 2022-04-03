Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $94.29

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 945,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $78.34. 969,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.