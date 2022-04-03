Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.48. The stock had a trading volume of 740,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,298. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.93. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

