Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,199. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.