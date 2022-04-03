Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

