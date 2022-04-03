StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.98. 280,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

