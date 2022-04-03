Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CVGI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 194,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,581. The stock has a market cap of $272.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.