Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CVGI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 194,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,581. The stock has a market cap of $272.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

