Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PLSE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

