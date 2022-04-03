One Capital Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. 1,103,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,043. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13.

