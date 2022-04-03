Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NOMD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 3,959,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,746. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 407,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $683,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

