Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.28.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,144. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

