One Capital Management LLC Invests $687,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

IHI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.74. 960,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

