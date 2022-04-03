StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $802.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,733,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 387.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

