ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,399. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.