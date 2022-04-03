Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 2,547,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

