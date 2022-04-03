StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

