Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,046. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

