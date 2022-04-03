Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,455. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

