One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF remained flat at $$58.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 178,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

