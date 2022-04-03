-$0.24 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

