Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Receives $16.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Costamare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costamare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Costamare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 933,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,764. Costamare has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.