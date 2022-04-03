Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

