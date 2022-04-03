StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CNMD opened at $149.80 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.