Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,800 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

