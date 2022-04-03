StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

