One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,914.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 301,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 286,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 755,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,541. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

