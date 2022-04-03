One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 23,745,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,016,051. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

