iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 1,332,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

