Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.38.

RSG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after acquiring an additional 335,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 54.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

