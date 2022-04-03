Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.77. 462,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.