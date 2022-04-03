Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,967. The company has a market capitalization of $421.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

