Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 720 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KLA by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KLA by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.27. 1,183,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.96. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

