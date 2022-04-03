StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 724,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,568. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

