StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SDGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 724,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,568. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,188 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.