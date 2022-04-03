StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SID has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 4,815,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

