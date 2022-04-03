Financial Survey: Katapult (KPLT) versus Its Peers

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Katapult and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 172 710 1035 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.17%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 46.41 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.58

Katapult’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

