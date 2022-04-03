Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of QUIK stock remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

