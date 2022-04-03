Head to Head Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) versus Its Rivals

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.35 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.58 million 6.79

Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -125.37, meaning that their average share price is 12,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -455.49% -269.80% -12.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 268 1011 1285 39 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.59%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics rivals beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.