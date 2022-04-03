KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,340. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

