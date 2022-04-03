Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,754. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.36. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

