Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 12,407,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,362,061. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,304,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 699,454 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,512,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.