Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 1,968,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 4.91. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

