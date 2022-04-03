Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

KMT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 965,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

