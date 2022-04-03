IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 7,431,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

