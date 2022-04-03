IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,589. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.