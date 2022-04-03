StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,797. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IMAX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

