Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 974,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

