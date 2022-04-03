Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 117 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

NYSE HUM opened at $441.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

