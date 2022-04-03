PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $49.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 845,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

