Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $851,900.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

