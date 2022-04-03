Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 443,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,976. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $23,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 977,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 673,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $9,541,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

