Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 621,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,747. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

